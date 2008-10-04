If you enjoyed the "Be a Pro" mode last year then you'll likely welcome the newest addition, Be a Pro: Seasons. In the new mode you can not only create a player, but take them into a four season campaign. Another interesting aspect is that you won't be tied down to one single character, you can switch players at any time. FIFA 09 ships in the states on October 14th for Xbox 360, PS3, PSP, DS, and PS2.
New FIFA 09 Trailer Talks Be A Pro: Seasons
