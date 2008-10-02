Just as the title says, this latest video from Activision talks about how the developers are translating the environments from the film to the game. Unfortunately, there isn't much to see here in terms of gameplay, but you do get to see a few new locations that you'll encounter. You can expect the game out about two weeks before the movie November 4th.
New James Bond: Quantum of Solace Behind the Scenes Trailer Talks Environments
