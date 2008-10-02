From our visit last week at Net Devil, I can tell you first hand Jumpgate: Evolution is a stunning looking game. Today we got a new trailer for you guys showing off some of the awesome space environments. Expect the game sometime next year for PC.
New Jumpgate: Evolution Trailer
For much more on Jumpgate Evolution, check out the community Wiki:
http://jumpgateevo.wikia.com
Cheers,
Aeon