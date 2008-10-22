New Left 4 Dead Screens: What's On The Menu?

So starved are we for additional details on Left 4 Dead, Valve must think, that we'll even link to screen shots of the game's user interface and menus. Seriously who they think they are? We have standards about what we'll post.

OK, fine. You win. Here's the link. We saw that there was a "film grain" slider option and reflexively uploaded them. In retaliation, we're adding all those Xbox Live Gamertags to our Friends List and harassing whomever's on the other end.