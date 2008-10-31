New Left 4 Dead TV Spot, Zombies... Check

Valve is spending a lot of money getting everyone ready for Left 4 Dead. How much you might ask? 10 million smackaroos to be exact. As part of that ad campaign, they're airing these TV spots starting Nov. 8. Delicious.
