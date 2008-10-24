New MK Versus DCU Screens Slightly Irregular

Less than 20 days to go before Midway unleashes Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, and I for one am ready to explode with excitement. So are Wonder Woman and Baraka in this set of new screens, showcasing three of the game's new fighting mechanisms. Rage Mode allows the character to finally release all the rage they've got backed up inside them, releasing it in a torrent of ferocious attacks. Klose Kombat is like close combat, only spelled with a K instead of a C. Finally we have Freefall Kombat, or as many of the DC characters call it, flying downwards. I suppose magic is making Superman fall. Damn that magic. Just hoping I'm not too tired from suspending all this disbelief to enjoy the game. Or the gallery.