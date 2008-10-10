The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Monster Hunter 3 Screens

Yes, it can use the classic controller and remember, this is for the Wii. You would almost forget looking at these screens. Monster Hunter 3 (tri) is one of the most visually appealing Wii games yet. The game is playable at TGS, if you're willing to wait in line. As for the rest of us, we'll just enjoy these screens for now.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles