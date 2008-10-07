New NBA 2K9 Launch Trailer

We'll folks this will likely be the last NBA 2K9 trailer we post because you're finally going to be able to pick up the game tomorrow. That's not to say the promotional stuff didn't go out without a bang, this trailer still provides plenty of pretty graphics to look at.
NBA 2K9 will be hitting PS3, Xbox 360, PC, and PS2.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink