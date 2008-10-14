New Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 Wii Trailer and Screens

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While PS3, PS2, PSP and Xbox 360 owners are going to be able to experience the joys of Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 come this November, Wii owners are going to have to wait a little longer. Don't fret though, because the guys at Konami are cooking something special for you. Other than getting some beefed up AI the Wii version will sport the 'point and click' interface that'll allow you to control your player as well as the teammates around him. The Wii version of the game should be hitting stores sometime in Spring 2009. Screens after the jump.

