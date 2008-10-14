New PS3 & PSP Firmware Updates Detailed, Coming Soon

Firmware updates for both the PSP (v5.00) and the PS3 (v2.50) were revealed on Sony's Playstation Blog this morning. Among the many new features for the PSP include an exciting new PSN icon on the XMB, the ability to sign up and manage a PSN account, and access the Playstation Store to download games, demos, and trailers.

For the PS3, you'll be able set the console to turn off automatically after any downloads, installations, or after inactive use. Trophy updates include new interface enhancements that will allow you to see how your friends are doing against your own level, as well as a game by game comparison. I think my favourite new feature will be the In-game Screenshot capturer which, however, won't be supported by every title right out of the gate.

Nothing was said about the release date for these updates other than "coming soon." Click the jump for the mega full list of updates.

PSP (v5.00) update In this version, you'll notice the addition of the PlayStation Network icon on the XMB. You can now sign up for PlayStation Network, manage your account and access PlayStation Store directly from your PSP - meaning you can download games directly to your PSP while connected via Wi-Fi. Getting games, demos and trailers while on-the-go has never been easier! Check out the screen below. The current PlayStation Store on the PC will be down in the interim as we take some time to revamp. Don't worry, it will re-launch soon after we've made some tweaks. Please keep in mind, if you already have a PlayStation Network account, simply sign in on your PSP using your existing information. The same account and wallet can be used on PS3 and PSP. You will be able to check out the PlayStation Store on the PSP soon, as we'll have a video demo featuring Grace Chen posted soon on the Blog. Update v5.00 adds a sleep timer option that can be used while you are playing music on your PSP. In addition, we've added a full screen keyboard option for text entry and have redesigned the background of the XMB.

PS3 (v2.50) update Now on to the PS3 v2.50 update. The latest features/enhancements include: * Support for the PS3 Official Bluetooth Headset - we've told you about the upcoming Bluetooth Headset and SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation Bundle on the Blog. This latest firmware installment enables High-Quality (HQ) mode, which delivers clear and wide-band online voice chat. On top of that, an added on-screen indicator shows battery status, volume level and use of HQ mode. * PlayStation Trophies interface enhancements - I know that many of you are busy collecting trophies and raising your PlayStation Trophy level. This update makes sharing and comparing your trophies with your friends even easier. On 1st part of the profile page you'll see a symbol under level that represents level and the actual percentage towards the next level along with the existing level meter. The level symbol carries over to the trophy comparison screen where you will now be able to see your level, your friend's level and the percentage towards the next level for both users along with all of the game by game comparison information you see today. * Friend status - Offline friends on your Friends list will have information below their avatars that will indicate how long it has been since they were last online. * Video - This update adds the Scene Search feature similar to the feature on the PSP. Activating this feature while viewing a video on the PS3 will break the video up into scenes that you can quickly access by pressing the X button. You can break the videos into one, two or five minute intervals. In addition, you can now choose to have all of the videos under the video section of the XMB play in sequence. Go to Settings then Video Settings to turn this option on. * PlayStation Store - We've added a redeem codes option right on the store to make it easier to redeem your PlayStation Network Cards and promotion codes. In addition, PlayStation Network Sign Up and Account Management have been redesigned. * Power Save Settings - You can now set your PS3 and wireless controllers to turn off automatically after set periods of inactivity. Go to Settings then Power Save Settings to turn on these features. * Background Downloading - You now have the option to set the PS3 to turn off automatically after a background download or installation of content has completed. This option is available when you turn off the system from the button under [Users]while content is being downloaded or installed. * In-game Screenshots - this tool will allow everyone to capture, share and in other words, immortalise their favourite gameplay moments. This will be supported on a game by game basis. Please check back to find out which games will support this feature.

Firmware Updates: PS3 (v2.50) / PSP (v5.00) (Playstation Blog)