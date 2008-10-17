New PS3 deal bundles LittleBigPlanet at Launch

Also just announced at today's Playstation press event is a tasty deal for the PS3-less. From next Thursday, October 23 — LittleBigPlanet launch day — there will also be a new bundle deal. Buy a PS3, get LittleBigPlanet for free. Were you already planning on buying a PS3 to coincide with the LBP release? Is this just the sweetener you need to push you over the edge on buying one?