New PS3 deal bundles LittleBigPlanet at Launch

Also just announced at today's Playstation press event is a tasty deal for the PS3-less. From next Thursday, October 23 — LittleBigPlanet launch day — there will also be a new bundle deal. Buy a PS3, get LittleBigPlanet for free. Were you already planning on buying a PS3 to coincide with the LBP release? Is this just the sweetener you need to push you over the edge on buying one?

  • Jackablade Guest

    Why, yes. I was planning on buying a PS3 to coincide with the LBP release and this is just the sweetener I need to push me over the edge in buying one.

    The PS3 is still horrendously expensive though.

  • Stephen Guest

    Is this definitely the case for Australia? I've been thinking of buying one.

  • Seamus Byrne Guest

    Absolutely, Stephen. From next Thursday.

  • disco_box @Free-Vo

    It's a deal clincher for me. I was also getting a PS3 for LBP and Wipeout. And now i can get one with LBP for free instead of two god awful Blu-ray movies! YEAHS!

