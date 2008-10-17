Also just announced at today's Playstation press event is a tasty deal for the PS3-less. From next Thursday, October 23 — LittleBigPlanet launch day — there will also be a new bundle deal. Buy a PS3, get LittleBigPlanet for free. Were you already planning on buying a PS3 to coincide with the LBP release? Is this just the sweetener you need to push you over the edge on buying one?
New PS3 deal bundles LittleBigPlanet at Launch
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Why, yes. I was planning on buying a PS3 to coincide with the LBP release and this is just the sweetener I need to push me over the edge in buying one.
The PS3 is still horrendously expensive though.