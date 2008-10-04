Capcom has just released a batch of twenty-two new screens for Resident Evil 5, in honour of...well quite frankly I don't know what they're in honour of, or if they really need a reason. There's a bit more of the interface included than I'm used to seeing in RE5 shots, but aside from that it's just Leon and Sheva, hanging out together, killing them some infected peoples. I can't think of a better way to spend a Friday evening.
New Resident Evil 5 Screens Depict Residents, Evil
Comments
WHAT THE HECK THAT AINT LEON!!! THATS CHRIS!
IM CALLING YOU OUT KOTAKU MAN!!!!!