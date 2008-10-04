The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Resident Evil 5 Screens Depict Residents, Evil

Capcom has just released a batch of twenty-two new screens for Resident Evil 5, in honour of...well quite frankly I don't know what they're in honour of, or if they really need a reason. There's a bit more of the interface included than I'm used to seeing in RE5 shots, but aside from that it's just Leon and Sheva, hanging out together, killing them some infected peoples. I can't think of a better way to spend a Friday evening.

  • ITs not LEON! Guest

    WHAT THE HECK THAT AINT LEON!!! THATS CHRIS!
    IM CALLING YOU OUT KOTAKU MAN!!!!!

    0
  • Fail... Guest

    Way to pay attention to the screenshots your creating an article about...

    But dont worry GameTrailers made the same mistake... still epic fail though...

    0

