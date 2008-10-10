New Resident Evil 5 TGS Trailer

Another great trailer for you guys! This of course comes courtesy of Capcom in honour of Tokyo Game Show and it's quite epic. It gives us a little insight on how the plot is going to develop in Resident Evil 5 around Chris Redfield. But that's not all, there are plenty of other shotgun toting favourites, old and new, that make an appearance.
Resident Evil 5 will be hitting PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on March 13th, 2009. Yes, that's a Friday.
