New Resistance: Retribution Screens

Let's talk a little bit about Resistance's smaller, but not so small brother. It's got a new 3rd person view which is a departure from what we've played on PlayStation 3. It's got 8 player online matches which can be pretty fun to play on a handheld. And for it being a PSP game, it gosh darn beautiful. Is this going to make PSPs fly off store shelves? not likely, but we'll just have to wait and see. A few screens after the jump.