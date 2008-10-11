New Resistance: Retribution Screens

Let's talk a little bit about Resistance's smaller, but not so small brother. It's got a new 3rd person view which is a departure from what we've played on PlayStation 3. It's got 8 player online matches which can be pretty fun to play on a handheld. And for it being a PSP game, it gosh darn beautiful. Is this going to make PSPs fly off store shelves? not likely, but we'll just have to wait and see. A few screens after the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink