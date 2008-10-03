There's lots of gameplay to see in this new Sacred 2: Fallen Angel trailer and you know, everything was going fine until he starting singing. I quickly realised - even the nerd inside of me couldn't filter this out. So if in result of this trailer you must immediately cleanse your ears with something, anything on iTunes, I sincerely apologise. Anyway, if we learn anything from this trailer it's that the game definitely looks pretty, but seems generic at times. Expect Sacred 2 sometime this November for PC. Then it will hit consoles in early 2009.
New Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Trailer
