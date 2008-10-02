The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Shaun White's Snowboarding Developer Diary Focuses on Community


It's actually kind of interesting to see the direction the developers are taking with Shaun White's Snowboarding. In this video they talk about how they are breaking down the barrier between multiplayer and single player by having the entire mountain be your lobby. If you are in the single player mode anyone can seamlessly join you for a fun day of conquering double blacks and broken legs.

We can look forward to the game just in time for the ski season later this year for Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, and PC.

