New Spiderman: Web of Shadows Launch Trailer



There's plenty of good stuff to be had if you decide to pick up Spider-Man: Web of Shadows. You have some cover art chosen by fans, a very pretty Cylon lady doing the voice work for the Black Cat and all that's left is to wait until October 21st to get your hands on spidey's new adventure. Until then, we got a new launch trailer you guys can take a look at which kind of reminds us of the old Gears of War Mad World trailer.