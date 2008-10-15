The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New White Knight Chronicles Screens

It appears that the finest day for the white knight is still ahead. While White Knight Chronicles will be hitting Japan on Christmas day, there's still no word on when the elves from the toy shop are going to bring it to the States or Europe. In fact, the game was nowhere to be seen at TGS, but here we've got plenty of new screens for your viewing pleasure.

Right here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles