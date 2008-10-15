New White Knight Chronicles Screens

It appears that the finest day for the white knight is still ahead. While White Knight Chronicles will be hitting Japan on Christmas day, there's still no word on when the elves from the toy shop are going to bring it to the States or Europe. In fact, the game was nowhere to be seen at TGS, but here we've got plenty of new screens for your viewing pleasure.
Right here.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink