The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Wii Arcade Sticks (Now With Added Tatsunoko vs. Capcom!)

Exar make great arcade sticks, and are bringing two new ones to the Wii. You may/will be interested. Both are basically the same thing - a classic six-button arcade layout - but come in two flavours. One is a standard, blank stick, which breaks up the requisite Wii-white with a lovely shade of blue. The other is the same stick, just with some classy Tatsunoko vs. Capcom branding all over it. The blank one launches November 27 for ￥5229 ($89), while the Tatsunoko vs. Capcom one launches December 11 for ￥6279 ($107). Don't complain about the higher price. Gatchaman is worth the extra spend.

エクサー、Wii用ジョイスティックを2種類発売 「EXARSTICK」と「タツノコVS. カプコン STICK ドリームバトルスティック」 [Game Watch]

Comments

  • 1armedwiiman Guest

    I Hade one of these for the ps1 & ps2 I found it good & ezy to play games with now im going to get one for my wii as ive only got a stump on my left side these Arcade sticks are verry good & make it ezy for playing all typs of games with.Are thay in stors like Eb Games yet.?? I Think thay shuld make these arcade sticks for every console & it will give the disable a chance of haveing fun too.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles