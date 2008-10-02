New Wii, New DS, New Accessories? What do you think Nintendo Will Announce Tonight

With Nintendo's press conference kicking off later tonight the rumours have been at full speed about what the profitable console maker may announce.
We've heard about a new media-friendly DS with MP3 playback and a camera, we've heard about possible new peripherals, we've heard about some big much-anticipated game remake, we've even heard about a new Wii iteration, this one in high-def.
But unlike with Microsoft, not all Nintendo rumours are true. So what do you think will be happening tonight when Nintendo kicks off their presser in Japan?
