New Xbox Experience Preview Sign Ups Are Go, Thousands Getting In Early

The early public look at the New Xbox Experience, as teased by Microsoft's Larry Hryb on a recent podcast, is now accepting applications. The "Xbox 360 Fall Flash Preview," as they're calling it, will be admitting "a few thousand participants" who are chomping at the bit to build one of those flashy Avatars.

Microsoft wants to get info on "where you live, your home network, ISP connection and a few other pieces of information" to see if you fit the bill. The full details, with relevant links to all the good stuff, is below.

The preview event kicks off sometime after next week. We'll tell you all about our experiences with the final version on October 29th. Watch for it!

The New Xbox Experience Preview program [Major Nelson - thanks, Kevin!]

  • Dougmore Guest

    The preview is now full - tough luck if you didn't get it

