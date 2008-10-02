The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Next Dead Rising To Be Episodic?

No, not the Wii version. The next proper version, the one that may or may not be in development at Blue Castle Games. The latest issue of the UK's Official PlayStation Mag reckons that it's not just in development, but that Capcom are trying something a little new with it: that it'll be episodic. Like Siren: Blood Curse. Be worth watching to see how that plays out, if true. One episode per night/day, perhaps?

OPM UK Rumours: Crysis on PS3 in 2009? [PS Beyond]

