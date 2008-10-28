Next Qore Opens Door To Home. According to the pitch for the next issue of Qore — Sony's digital magazine on PlayStation Network — subscribers and single issue buyers will get access to the closed beta for PlayStation Home. Since Home has been "guaranteed" to hit PlayStation 3s by end of year, you might have a hard time justifying the spend — but if you're dying to get in, here's one more way. [via PS3Fanboy]
