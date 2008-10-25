Next Week On Rock Band: Pickup Some Siouxsie

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Next week's additions to Rock Band — and Rock Band 2, obviously — feature a healthy blend of pop, pop-punk, post-punk and whatever genre the Silversun Pickups would prefer to be labelled. We'll be glamming it up with a trio of
Siouxsie & the Banshees tracks starting next Tuesday on the Xbox 360, Thursday on the PlayStation 3 along with a potpourri of toe-tappers. More Psychedelic Furs, please!

Siouxsie & the Banshees 3-Pack ($US5.49/440 MSP)

  • Siouxsie & the Banshees "Hong Kong Garden" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
  • Siouxsie & the Banshees "Kiss Them For Me" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
  • Siouxsie & the Banshees "The Killing Jar" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
  • Blink-182 "Dammit" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
  • Psychedelic Furs "Pretty in Pink" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
  • Silversun Pickups "Melatonin" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
  • Silversun Pickups "Well Thought Out Twinkles" ($US1.99/160 MSP)

