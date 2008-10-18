Next Week On Rock Band: Pure Nirvana

With next week's batch of Rock Band downloadable content, Nirvana's seminal grunge rock album Nevermind comes that much closer to a complete download. A trio of songs still elude us, but seven new tracks will be hitting the Xbox Live Marketplace and PlayStation Store starting next Tuesday. Ready the flannel!

Cost to you is a mere $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points) per track, with the full Nirvana "7 Pack" priced at $10.99 (880 Microsoft Points). Cheap!

• "Breed"

• "Lounge Act"

• "On a Plain"

• "Polly"

• "Something in the Way"

• "Stay Away"

• "Territorial Pissings"