Next Week On Rock Band: Pure Nirvana

With next week's batch of Rock Band downloadable content, Nirvana's seminal grunge rock album Nevermind comes that much closer to a complete download. A trio of songs still elude us, but seven new tracks will be hitting the Xbox Live Marketplace and PlayStation Store starting next Tuesday. Ready the flannel!

Cost to you is a mere $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points) per track, with the full Nirvana "7 Pack" priced at $10.99 (880 Microsoft Points). Cheap!

• "Breed"
• "Lounge Act"
• "On a Plain"
• "Polly"
• "Something in the Way"
• "Stay Away"
• "Territorial Pissings"

