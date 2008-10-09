NFS Undercover Plays Cops And Robbers Online

EA Studio Black Box today dropped details on an all-new multiplayer mode coming next month in Need for Speed Undercover, the latest installment of the arcade racing franchise. Called Cops and Robbers, it sets two teams of up to four players against each other, with one team picking up loot and racing to the drop point while the other team tries to head them off at the pass.

"High-intensity police chases are a signature component of Undercover and this extends to the multiplayer experience as well," said Bill Harrison, Executive Producer at Black Box. "The cops and robbers mode will thrust players into adrenaline-pumping battles as they utilise the Heroic Driving Engine to deliver or prevent the delivery of the package to the safe house."

I don't know, it doesn't really seem all that new to me. Where have we seen this mode before?

Take the Chase Online in Need for Speed Undercover

All-New Cops and Robbers Mode Highlights Online Multiplayer Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Black Box, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today unveiled the online modes in Need for Speed™ Undercover, including the all-new multiplayer mode, Cops and Robbers. This visceral team-based mode pits two teams of four players against each other in the ultimate battle-royale.

Robbers must pick up the package and take it to the drop-off point while the cops attempt to prevent the delivery. Each game consists of two rounds giving the players the chance to play as cops and robbers. Up to eight players will also be able to prove their driving prowess in sprint and circuit multiplayer race modes.*

Need for Speed Undercover also features a diverse soundtrack of over 30 songs from artists like The Prodigy, Tricky and Justice. To hear samplings of each song please visit www.ea.com/eatrax/.

Need for Speed Undercover has players racing through speedways, dodging cops and chasing rivals as they go deep undercover to take down an International crime syndicate. The new game heralds the return of high-intensity police chases and introduces the all-new 'Heroic Driving Engine' — a unique technology that generates incredible high-performance moves at 180 miles per hour during breathtaking highway battles.

Need for Speed Undercover is being developed by Black Box in Vancouver, B.C., and is slated to be in stores North America on November 18 and in Europe on November 21. The game will be available for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, and Wii™ as well as the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, Nintendo DS™, PSP® (PlayStation® Portable) handheld entertainment system, PC and mobile. More information can be found at www.needforspeed.com. Press can download assets at http://info.ea.com.

*PLAYSTATION 3, Xbox 360 and PC versions only. INTERNET CONNECTION required. See product pack for additional details.