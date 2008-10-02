The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo Announce New DS: The Nintendo DSi

During their Fall Press Conference today, Nintendo have - as expected - announced a new version of the Nintendo DS. Called the Nintendo DSi, it eschews the GBA slot (boo!) in favour of a range of improvements. The handheld's screens have been enlarged, and will now be 17% bigger (at 3.25 inches) than those found on the DS Lite. As for the rumoured additions, both have proven to be correct, with "audio enhancements" made to the handheld, while it will also now include a 3 megapixel camera.
[image]

Comments

  • Mikey Guest

    Looks weird in white IMO.

    0
  • heavybinary @[doa]

    Has it finally got WPA, or is the WiFi just as useless as it's always been?

    0
  • Ben Guest

    I'm still confused about the camera. Is it video or just digital? Are the graphics any better? Price?

    0
  • Squidgy Guest

    Yeah, let's add a wireless encryption standard that only DSi will support! That way, EVERYONE will have to buy a DSi to play games together! Boy, I'm sure glad that [doa] isn't in charge of RnD.

    0
  • Mike Guest

    Adding WPA-PSK support would not affect adhoc or infrastructure mode as they would always be able to switch back to WEP or unencrypted. Just a good feature to have for the security.

    0

