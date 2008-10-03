Nintendo Are Still Doing A NEW Pikmin

At the tail-end of E3, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto uttered a single line. "We're making Pikmin". It was a good line, but also a vague line, one that led to a bit of speculation yesterday when Nintendo announced their first GameCube/Wii remake. Since that first game was Pikmin, pessimists would be forgiven for thinking Miyamoto was only talking about the remake, and not a new Pikmin game. Well, in this case, the pessimists are wrong. Nintendo smile machine Cammie Dunaway has confirmed "Mr. Miyamoto referred to a new Pikmin, as opposed to the classics that are being rereleased on Wii". We all good?

