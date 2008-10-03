The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nintendo Are Still Doing A NEW Pikmin

At the tail-end of E3, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto uttered a single line. "We're making Pikmin". It was a good line, but also a vague line, one that led to a bit of speculation yesterday when Nintendo announced their first GameCube/Wii remake. Since that first game was Pikmin, pessimists would be forgiven for thinking Miyamoto was only talking about the remake, and not a new Pikmin game. Well, in this case, the pessimists are wrong. Nintendo smile machine Cammie Dunaway has confirmed "Mr. Miyamoto referred to a new Pikmin, as opposed to the classics that are being rereleased on Wii". We all good?

Interview: Cammie Dunaway [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles