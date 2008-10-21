Nintendo Celebrates Women's Power, Cooking Skills

Nintendo loves the ladies, and they'll be proving it tomorrow and Wednesday with their strong presence at the 5th Annual Women's Conference in Southern California. Hosted by California's first lady Maria Shriver, the Women's Conference celebrates the power of women to make a difference in their communities. Let's see what Nintendo has going on at the conference:

A cooking game? Really? Yes ladies, you too can be a powerful instrument of social change, after Nintendo teaches you how to make delicious sammiches. Mmmmm. Hit the jump for more details on what's sure to be an epic event. They've even got Bono!

Nintendo Shows Women the Power of Fun at 5th Annual Women's Conference in Southern California

California First Lady Maria Shriver and 14,000 Attendees Will Have the Opportunity to Try Out the Newest Games That Will Engage, Enrich and Entertain Their Mind, Body and Spirit

—(BUSINESS WIRE)— Nintendo will join a community of 14,000 women gathering for The Women's Conference, an annual event hosted by California First Lady Maria Shriver that celebrates the power of women and inspires them to become architects of change in their communities.

Research shows that 40 percent of video game players are women, and that women 18 and older are one of the industry's fastest growing demographics. At this year's Women's Conference, Nintendo will showcase a number of dynamic games that are increasingly popular with women, and that demonstrate Nintendo's commitment to creating engaging, enriching, and entertaining games that the entire family can enjoy. Conference-goers can take a break and get some exercise with Wii Fit, jam to some of their favourite tunes with Wii Music or learn some new recipes and great cooking tips with the new Personal Trainer: Cooking. Many games for both the Wii console and portable Nintendo DS will be exhibited at the event.

The Women's Conference is the largest gathering of women in the nation, and unites more than 60 internationally acclaimed leaders with 14,000 women in one arena, plus thousands more virtually. In addition to Maria Shriver, speakers slated to appear include California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, musician and activist Bono of U2, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and author Gloria Steinem, among others.

WHO: 14,000 Attendees of The Women's Conference

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 21: 5 - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 22: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: Long Beach Convention Center

Booth #2049

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90802

http://www.californiawomen.org