Nintendo Exec: 'We've Never Neglected Core Gamers'

For those who felt let down, disappointed and even spurned by Nintendo's E3 2008 press conference, Nintendo UK exec David Yarnton wants you to know: Nintendo has never neglected core gamers. Sure, there might have been a brief lapse in memory, but neglect? Nope! Here's Yarnton in his own words:

It's simply not true, Nintendo has never lost its passion for core gamers. Nintendo would like to bring smiles to as many different faces as possible and produce games which appeal to mainstream and gaming audiences worldwide.

We have never neglected core gamers. We still have developers working on popular core gaming franchises but we need longer to complete these games, approximately two to three years.

These games aren't ready to launch — but are being worked on by all development teams.

So everyone take a chill pill!

Nintendo: 'We've never neglected core gamers' [MCVUK][Pic]

