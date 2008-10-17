The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nintendo Kicks Sales Arse In September, Xbox Rebounds

Like last month and the month before and the month before, Nintendo has dominated U.S. hardware sales with the Wii and Nintendo DS. The two combined sold over 1.2 million units to consumers in the month of September, far more than Sony and Microsoft's platforms combined. Just like last month. And the month before that.

Things were good all over, with September outselling August by a considerable margin. Helping that was Microsoft's performance, with a 42% boost month to month. That jump, from 195K to 347K, can be chalked up to the Xbox 360's across the board price drop and the release of Rock Band 2.

Despite all that good news, hardware sales were down, year over year. Why? Halo 3 was released in September of '07, spiking hardware sales.

• Wii - 687,000
• Nintendo DS - 536,800
• Xbox 360 - 347,200
• PSP - 238,100
• PlayStation 3 - 232,400
• PlayStation 2 - 173,500

"Hardware unit sales were flat versus last year so the decline in dollars is due to lower prices. The average retail price of hardware across all platforms declined 8% from last September," NPD analyst Anita Frazier said.

"Compared to August, nearly all hardware systems realised an increase in unit sales in September. The price reduction on the Xbox 360 helped deliver a month-over-month unit sales increase for that platform of 78%. This increase, despite the acceleration of economic turmoil during the month of September, is solid indicator of the health of the industry heading into the holiday season."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles