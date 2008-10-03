Nintendo Pedometer Is For DS Walking Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mystery. Solved. That mysterious Nintendo pedometer from the other day has turned out to be more than a patented pipe-dream, as it featured in yesterday's Nintendo Fall Press Conference. The pedometer is to be bundled with DS game "Your Life Rhythm", which is basically a Brain Training/Wii FIt kinda program, just for your DS. And all you do is walk. So exactly like a normal pedometer, then, just a little more expensive, and a little more fiddly, since a normal pedometer doesn't make you plug it into a portable gaming system just to see how far you've gone.

