Nintendo Pedometer Is For DS Walking Game

Mystery. Solved. That mysterious Nintendo pedometer from the other day has turned out to be more than a patented pipe-dream, as it featured in yesterday's Nintendo Fall Press Conference. The pedometer is to be bundled with DS game "Your Life Rhythm", which is basically a Brain Training/Wii FIt kinda program, just for your DS. And all you do is walk. So exactly like a normal pedometer, then, just a little more expensive, and a little more fiddly, since a normal pedometer doesn't make you plug it into a portable gaming system just to see how far you've gone.

