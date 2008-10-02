Nintendo Re-Releasing GameCube Games On Wii, Pikmin's First

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo president Satoru Iwata just announced that the company plan on re-releasing a number of GameCube games...on the Wii. They'll form the "Play On Wii Selection", and will...yes, be shamelessly preying upon the millions of people who own a Wii, never owned a GameCube and don't realise that GameCube games work just fine on the Wii. Ah well. Here's hoping they at least release some of the better games that are a little hard to find in the clearance bin these days. Be interesting to see whether this Pikmin is the one Miyamoto said they were working on for the Wii. Wouldn't that be a laugh.

