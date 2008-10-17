Nintendo Responds To September NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

Nintendo, the house of smiles, innovates once again. This time, it puts a unique and charming spin on responding to NPD sales data, in which it crushed the competition on the hardware side and showed spectacularly on the software side.
And while Nintendo rarely needs to manipulate numbers to put a positive spin on the performance of the Wii and Nintendo DS, it decides to point out that the Wii enjoyed the "biggest monthly unit sales increase with 234,000 more units" in September compared to August. And that's a fact!
The theme for Nintendo's reponse is "unique controls" with executive VP of sales and marketing Cammie Dunaway reminding us that "The four Wii games in the top 10 all feature controls just not possible on other video game systems" and that "Consumers have truly responded to this variety of entertainment options." The whole thing is just really swell.
Nintendo News: Unique Controls Put Wii at No. 1 for September NPD; Nintendo DS at No. 2
Backed by a variety of unique interfaces, Nintendo's Wii™ console topped the U.S. video game hardware sales charts with nearly 687,000 units sold in September, according to the independent NPD Group, which tracks video game sales in the United States. Nintendo DS™ was the No. 2 best-selling system, with nearly 537,000 sold.
Wii enjoyed the biggest monthly unit sales increase with 234,000 more units sold in September than August. Wii also saw a year-over-year increase of more than 37 percent over September 2007.
Four games made for Nintendo systems placed in the top 10 best-selling games of the month, including Wii Fit™ at No. 2 with nearly 518,000 sold, Mario Kart™ Wii at No. 4 with more than 353,000 sold, Wii Play™ at No. 7 with nearly 243,000 sold and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for Wii at No. 8 with more than 223,000 sold.
"The four Wii games in the top 10 all feature controls just not possible on other video game systems," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "The Wii Balance Board and Wii Wheel give players new ways to interact with their games, while the Wii Remote controller transforms into a pool cue, table tennis paddle or lightsaber. Consumers have truly responded to this variety of entertainment options."
