The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nintendo Responds To September NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

Nintendo, the house of smiles, innovates once again. This time, it puts a unique and charming spin on responding to NPD sales data, in which it crushed the competition on the hardware side and showed spectacularly on the software side.

And while Nintendo rarely needs to manipulate numbers to put a positive spin on the performance of the Wii and Nintendo DS, it decides to point out that the Wii enjoyed the "biggest monthly unit sales increase with 234,000 more units" in September compared to August. And that's a fact!

The theme for Nintendo's reponse is "unique controls" with executive VP of sales and marketing Cammie Dunaway reminding us that "The four Wii games in the top 10 all feature controls just not possible on other video game systems" and that "Consumers have truly responded to this variety of entertainment options." The whole thing is just really swell.

Nintendo News: Unique Controls Put Wii at No. 1 for September NPD; Nintendo DS at No. 2

Backed by a variety of unique interfaces, Nintendo's Wii™ console topped the U.S. video game hardware sales charts with nearly 687,000 units sold in September, according to the independent NPD Group, which tracks video game sales in the United States. Nintendo DS™ was the No. 2 best-selling system, with nearly 537,000 sold.

Wii enjoyed the biggest monthly unit sales increase with 234,000 more units sold in September than August. Wii also saw a year-over-year increase of more than 37 percent over September 2007.

Four games made for Nintendo systems placed in the top 10 best-selling games of the month, including Wii Fit™ at No. 2 with nearly 518,000 sold, Mario Kart™ Wii at No. 4 with more than 353,000 sold, Wii Play™ at No. 7 with nearly 243,000 sold and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for Wii at No. 8 with more than 223,000 sold.

"The four Wii games in the top 10 all feature controls just not possible on other video game systems," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "The Wii Balance Board and Wii Wheel give players new ways to interact with their games, while the Wii Remote controller transforms into a pool cue, table tennis paddle or lightsaber. Consumers have truly responded to this variety of entertainment options."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles