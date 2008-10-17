Nintendo Responds To September NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

Nintendo, the house of smiles, innovates once again. This time, it puts a unique and charming spin on responding to NPD sales data, in which it crushed the competition on the hardware side and showed spectacularly on the software side.

And while Nintendo rarely needs to manipulate numbers to put a positive spin on the performance of the Wii and Nintendo DS, it decides to point out that the Wii enjoyed the "biggest monthly unit sales increase with 234,000 more units" in September compared to August. And that's a fact!

The theme for Nintendo's reponse is "unique controls" with executive VP of sales and marketing Cammie Dunaway reminding us that "The four Wii games in the top 10 all feature controls just not possible on other video game systems" and that "Consumers have truly responded to this variety of entertainment options." The whole thing is just really swell.