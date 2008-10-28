Nintendo Rewards Pet Dress-Up

Alert the SPCA.

With just under three weeks to go before the new Animal Crossing hits the Wii, Nintendo is kicking off a Cosplay contest to try and generate a bit more attention for their game.

But not content to get gamers to dress up in absurdly embarrassing outfits, the Animal Crossing Welcome Waggin' Costume Contest is an invitation to instead embarrass pets.

The entrants of the top 50 photos of animals dressed in costumes or characters from Animal Crossing will receive a Wii video game system, a copy of Animal Crossing: City Folk, a Wii Speak microphone, access to exclusive information about the game and the eternal and voiceless scorn of their pets.

Daily photo picks and details about the contest will be posted over at www.welcomewaggincontest.com, which appeared not to be working when I checked it a bit earlier today. Entries for the contest will be accepted starting today and running through Nov. 16.

Nintendo News: Animal Crossing Costume Contest Gives Fans a Chance to Win Prizes, Exclusive Info

Fans of Nintendo's Animal Crossing™ franchise are some of the most loyal in the world. To reward them for their devotion to these community-building games and to get players fired up for the Nov. 16 release of Animal Crossing™: City Folk for Nintendo's Wii™ console, Nintendo is hosting an outrageous animal costume contest.

Critter lovers can show their creativity by submitting the most original images of animals dressed in costumes or even as characters from the hit video game franchise Animal Crossing. The entrants of the top 50 photos in the "Animal Crossing Welcome Waggin' Costume Contest" will win membership to the exclusive Welcome Waggin' Committee. All committee members will receive a Wii video game system, a copy of Animal Crossing: City Folk, a Wii Speak™ microphone, access to exclusive information about the game and more.

Expanding on the popularity of the Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing: City Folk lets every member of the household partake in the fun of a unique animal-filled town. Players use the simple controls of the wireless Wii Remote™ controller to customise their own characters and surroundings. And for the first time, players can take their adventure to the city, complete with shopping and theatre excursions. It's also the first game to make use of the Wii Speak microphone, a new accessory that enables players to use voice chat over a broadband Internet connection. The Wii Speak microphone is sold separately.

Daily photo picks and details about the "Animal Crossing Welcome Waggin' Costume Contest" will be posted at www.WelcomeWagginContest.com. Entries will be accepted Oct. 27 - Nov. 16. For more information about Animal Crossing: City Folk, please visit www.Animal-Crossing.com.