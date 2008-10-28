Nintendo Sticking With Infared For Next Wii

Not the most exciting rumour surrounding Nintendo's next home console, but then, you take what you're given. And today, we've been given word from DigiTimes that - according to sources - Nintendo's "next-generation Wii device" will use the same infared technology the current one uses. Meaning cheaper tech for the console, less expenditure on Nintendo's part, and a happy continuation of the "please point your controller at the screen" reminders.

Pixart to sample MEMS chips for Nintendo Wii in 4Q [DigiTimes, via Gizmodo]