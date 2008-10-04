Nintendo Summit 08 MadWorld Is Mad As Ever

Mad World 'Nintendo Media Summit 08' trailer
Here's the latest trailer for the Western release only Wii title MadWorld from developer Platinum Games and publisher SEGA. Yeah, it's over the top and owes a great deal to Frank Miller, but dammit, I wish it was getting released here in Japan. Don't make me buy an American Wii, Platinum Games, don't do it!
