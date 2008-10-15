Nintendo Wii User Number Breakdown Fun

Over at MTV's Multiplayer blog, they've gone a little Nintendo number crunching crazy. Based on data pulled from the Wii's Nintendo Channel, there's Wii software usages (as of October 5, 2008) for Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, Wii Sports, Mario Kart Wii, Rock Band and many more! Interesting factoids:

• The average Super Smash Brother: Brawl owner in America has played the game more than 61 hours since the game's February release. • The average Wii Fit consumer has played that exercise game more times than the average Okami fan has played Capcom's wolf action-game.

Wii Fit seeing more action than Okami? Noooooooooooooooooooooo.

