Nintendo's New Wii Games: Punch-Out, Another Code, Sin & Punishment 2, Dynasty Warriors

You wanted Wii games? You got Wii games. Speaking at the 2008 Fall Press Conference, Nintendo boss Satoru iwata has announced a range of new Wii games. And not music things, or fitness things, or brain things. Games. And those games are: Punch-Out. Another Code (a Wii version of the DS adventure game). Dynasty Warriors, which will be making its debut Wii appearance. And, finally, Sin & Punishment 2. Yup. Punch-Out Wii, and Sin & Punishment 2. We'll update with screens as soon as we get them.

