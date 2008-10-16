No Games Support PS3 Screengrabs (Yet)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

For some reason, people are excited over the PS3's new-found ability to take screengrabs, which was introduced as part of the 2.5 firmware update. You may be less excited to hear that, much like the PS3's trophy system, the feature must be implemented at the developer's end. And as it stands, not a single game supports the feature. Sure, it'll probably be widely implemented in future PS3 games, but again like trophies (in particular, how the developers of most older PS3 games are ignoring them), it's a shame Sony couldn't be a little stricter on maintaining a consistent feature set across the console's library.

Sony talks screen capturing with PS3 [PSU, via VG247]

