No More European PSN Delays?

The European PlayStation Store is a bit of a mess. Europeans will know what I'm talking about. Rarely does a demo or PSN title arrive in Europe at the same time as it does in the US and Canada; indeed, it can be weeks and sometimes even months before games like Echocrome make it to the old world. It's something that makes Europeans unhappy. And is something that may be a thing of the past. At the Casual Connect get-together last week in Kiev, Sony's George Bain revealed that the company have revised their online content approvals process. Where previously stuff like PSN titles had to be submitted to each region separately - ie you had to get it approved by SCEA, SCEE and Sony Japan - the company now have a centralised approvals process. Whether that actually makes a difference or not, we'll have to wait and see, but it's certainly a step in the right direction.

Casual Connect: Sony On Developing for an Open PS2 Platform [GameDaily]