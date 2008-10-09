Was there ever any doubt that Travis Touchdown and his laser sword of doom would be making their triumphant comeback? Marvelous Entertainment and Grasshopper Manufacture kick off the Tokyo Game Show right with the debut trailer for No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle. I'd say there's much more information to come, but when you have a woman with spider legs shooting out of her back what more do you need?
No More Heroes 2 - Desperate Struggle
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink