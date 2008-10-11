No More Heroes 2 To Come In Gory/Non Gory Flavors

In an attempt to avoid the censorship criticism that surrounded the European release of the original No More Heroes, Marvelous Interactive is to release two seperate boxed editions of the game - both with and without rivers of gore.

"We won't be able to make the same game for all territories," Goichi Suda told Eurogamer, "For Europe, we're going to release two versions. One extreme version, and one with less violence."

This could be a smart move - Germany in particular would welcome a less bloody version of the game and just the publicity value of being seen to need a watered-down edition of the Wii title might be worth the effort. Be interesting to see the comparative sales figures, though.

