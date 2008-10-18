No More No More Heroes Any More (Until 2010)

Do you like No More Heroes? I bet you are realy excited about the sequel, No More Heroes: Desperate Struggle, yeah?

I know you enjoyed the TGS teaser and I bet you'd even buy both the gory and non-gory versions of it, wouldn't you?

WELL YOU CAN'T. Not until the year after next.

Marvellous wont be releasing the game until January 2010 in North America and February/March for the split-personality Euro releases.

