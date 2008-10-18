The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No More No More Heroes Any More (Until 2010)

Do you like No More Heroes? I bet you are realy excited about the sequel, No More Heroes: Desperate Struggle, yeah?

I know you enjoyed the TGS teaser and I bet you'd even buy both the gory and non-gory versions of it, wouldn't you?

WELL YOU CAN'T. Not until the year after next.

Marvellous wont be releasing the game until January 2010 in North America and February/March for the split-personality Euro releases.

No More No More Heroes Until 2010 [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles