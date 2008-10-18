No More No More Heroes Any More (Until 2010)

Do you like No More Heroes? I bet you are realy excited about the sequel, No More Heroes: Desperate Struggle, yeah?
I know you enjoyed the TGS teaser and I bet you'd even buy both the gory and non-gory versions of it, wouldn't you?
WELL YOU CAN'T. Not until the year after next.
Marvellous wont be releasing the game until January 2010 in North America and February/March for the split-personality Euro releases.
No More No More Heroes Until 2010 [Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink