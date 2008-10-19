The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No More Team Fortress 2 Updates Until 2009

Valve's three down, six to go in fulfilling its promise to update all nine classes in Team Fortress 2, but the next one will not come this year, according to VP of Marketing Doug Lombardi. "We're going to keep evolving TF2," he told Shacknews. "Once Left 4 Dead wraps, you'll hear us clamoring more about [the next TF2 update] ." Seems many a TF2 contributor also worked on Left 4 Dead, which is due out in mid-November.

Xbox TF2ers, Lombardi also restated Valve's commitment to bringing all the updates to the 360 version. He still didn't give a timeline though.

No Team Fortress 2 Updates Until Next Year [Shacknews]

Comments

  • asd Guest

    bloody valve

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles