No More Team Fortress 2 Updates Until 2009

Valve's three down, six to go in fulfilling its promise to update all nine classes in Team Fortress 2, but the next one will not come this year, according to VP of Marketing Doug Lombardi. "We're going to keep evolving TF2," he told Shacknews. "Once Left 4 Dead wraps, you'll hear us clamoring more about [the next TF2 update] ." Seems many a TF2 contributor also worked on Left 4 Dead, which is due out in mid-November.

Xbox TF2ers, Lombardi also restated Valve's commitment to bringing all the updates to the 360 version. He still didn't give a timeline though.

