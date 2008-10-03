No More Typewriter Saves For Resident Evil

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Using a conveniently-located typewriter to save your progress has been one of the few constants in the Resident Evil series over the years. Or, least it was. Capcom have finally waved goodbye to the old stalwart, with Resident Evil 5 to be the first game in the franchise to, well, get with the times and introduce a new save-game setup. Producer Jun Takeuchi:

Actually, I really like typewriters; they're really typical of the Resident Evil series. But this time, the save system will be a combination of checkpoints and chapters.

You old RE fans can take your nostalgia and cram it. This is good, good news.

