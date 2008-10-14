No Movie Sharing At NXE Launch

One potentially cool feature of Microsoft's much trumpeted New Xbox Experience dashboard revamp was the ability to share your NetFlix movies with other gamers.

Up to eight people could watch a streamed NetFlix flick and share photos via slideshows.

Not any more. The feature has been pulled from the launch release of the NXE, although Microsoft are hopeful that it will return at a later date.

Photo sharing is still a goer though, which is something.

