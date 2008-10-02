'No Need To Drop Wii or DS Price'

Those hoping for Wii or DS price cuts this holiday season, go on and hope some more. Well, at least in Great Britain! Nintendo UK boss David Yarnton says there are no plans for pricetag reductions this Christmas. According to Yarnton:

In terms of Nintendo's business, we feel that Wii and Nintendo DS already represent great value for money. This combined with out focus on market expansion and bringing people of all ages to our products through making them smile and helping to enrich their lives means that we currently see no need to drop the price on either of our formats this year... As retailers continue to try and maintain footfall and secure share in the current difficult economic climate, this Christmas should see some interesting and very competitive retailer-led promotions.

No price drops from Nintendo, but retail enticements. Happy Holidays everyone!

