No Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World for You, PS2!

Namco's Tales team is churning out Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World. It's a Wii exclusive, and Namco Bandai producer Teruaki Konishi told us that the game wasn't designed to be multi-plat. In fact, since Namco didn't design the game's memory to fit for the PlayStation 2, a possible (and seemingly profitable) PS2 port is thus ruled out Namco Bandai stated. According to Konishi:

There are lots of casual players for the Wii, and we wanted to make an RPG title that could tap that market... To all the PS2 owners out there, we apologize.

Guess those PS2 owners will just have to go buy Wiis. Or something.

  • Mark Guest

    Oh well. I feel bad for those who just have a PS2. I liked the first Tales of Symphonia so this one should be awesome as well.

    0
  • caiel Guest

    sry to ask but when does this game actually come out in australia

    0
  • David Wildgoose Guest

    @ caiel

    No local release date at this stage. Atari, who distribute Namco Bandai titles in Australia, have yet to confirm a release. I'd expect to see it around July/August.

    0

