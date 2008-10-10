Noby Noby Boy 'Gameplay' Shown At TGS

Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi's next game, Noby Noby Boy (nee Nobi Nobi Boy), is being shown in video form only at Tokyo Game Show. Honestly, this is not what we had in mind. Unfortunately, of all the Namco Bandai games we've seen so far at TGS, this is not one of them. We're left scratching our heads. It's shockingly different in... gameplay(?) than what we'd seen at previous demos. We'll be camped out at the TGS PlayStation booth to try to make sense of the madness...